Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 24 Jul 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Livemint

Indusind Bank stock price went down today, 24 Jul 2023, by -1.25 %. The stock closed at 1425.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1407.45 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank

Indusind Bank opened at 1424.95 and closed at 1425.25 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 1430.25, while the lowest price was 1400.25. The market capitalization of the bank is 109,221.34 crore. The 52-week high for the bank is 1443.35, and the 52-week low is 816.1. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for Indusind Bank was 65,657 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jul 2023, 08:00 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1425.25 yesterday

On the last day, Indusind Bank had a BSE volume of 65,657 shares with a closing price of 1,425.25.

