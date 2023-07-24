Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 24 Jul 2023

Indusind Bank opened at ₹1424.95 and closed at ₹1425.25 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1430.25, while the lowest price was ₹1400.25. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹109,221.34 crore. The 52-week high for the bank is ₹1443.35, and the 52-week low is ₹816.1. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for Indusind Bank was 65,657 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.