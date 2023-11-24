Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank stocks plunge in trading today

On the last day, the Indusind Bank had an open price of ₹1475.3 and a close price of ₹1470.6. The highest price during the day was ₹1496.2, while the lowest price was ₹1472.1. The market capitalization of the bank stood at ₹115,680.17 crore, and the 52-week high and low were ₹1536.95 and ₹990.25 respectively. The bank witnessed a trading volume of 73,864 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.