Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank stocks plunge in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:16 AM IST
Livemint

Indusind Bank stock price went down today, 24 Nov 2023, by -0.04 %. The stock closed at 1486.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1486.25 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank

On the last day, the Indusind Bank had an open price of 1475.3 and a close price of 1470.6. The highest price during the day was 1496.2, while the lowest price was 1472.1. The market capitalization of the bank stood at 115,680.17 crore, and the 52-week high and low were 1536.95 and 990.25 respectively. The bank witnessed a trading volume of 73,864 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Nov 2023, 09:16 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1486.25, down -0.04% from yesterday's ₹1486.8

The current data for Indusind Bank stock shows that the price is at 1486.25 with a percent change of -0.04 and a net change of -0.55. This means that the stock has decreased slightly in value.

24 Nov 2023, 08:05 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1470.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Indusind Bank recorded a volume of 73,864 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1,470.6.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.