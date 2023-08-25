Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank Stocks Plummet Amidst Market Turmoil

On the last day of trading, Indusind Bank opened at ₹1406 and closed at ₹1400.65. The stock reached a high of ₹1435 and a low of ₹1405. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹110,628.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1446.35 and the 52-week low is ₹990.25. The BSE volume for Indusind Bank shares was 54,054. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Indusind Bank August futures opened at 1415.0 as against previous close of 1424.75 Indusind Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1404.5. The bid price is 1405.65 and the offer price is 1405.9. The offer quantity is 500 and the bid quantity is 1000. The open interest for this stock is 18669500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes Share Via

Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1403, down -1.52% from yesterday's ₹1424.7 The current stock price of Indusind Bank is ₹1403. There has been a percent change of -1.52, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -21.7, indicating a decrease of ₹21.7 in the stock price. Click here for Indusind Bank Profit Loss Share Via

Indusind Bank share price update :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1406, down -1.31% from yesterday's ₹1424.7 The current data of Indusind Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1406 with a percent change of -1.31 and a net change of -18.7. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.31% and has experienced a net decrease of 18.7 points. Share Via

Indusind Bank share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 3.7% 3 Months 6.96% 6 Months 32.5% YTD 16.81% 1 Year 29.34% Share Via

Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1424.7, up 1.72% from yesterday's ₹1400.65 Indusind Bank stock is currently priced at ₹1424.7, with a percent change of 1.72 and a net change of 24.05. This means that the stock has increased by 1.72% or ₹24.05 compared to its previous closing price. Share Via

Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1400.65 on last trading day On the last day, Indusind Bank had a BSE volume of 54,054 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹1400.65. Share Via