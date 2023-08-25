comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Aug 25 2023 10:10:41
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 117.85 -0.34%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,493.25 0.59%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 573.45 -0.56%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 963.55 -0.56%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,570.85 -0.5%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank Stocks Plummet Amidst Market Turmoil
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank Stocks Plummet Amidst Market Turmoil

1 min read . Updated: 25 Aug 2023, 10:07 AM IST Livemint

Indusind Bank stock price went down today, 25 Aug 2023, by -1.52 %. The stock closed at 1424.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1403 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind BankPremium
Indusind Bank

On the last day of trading, Indusind Bank opened at 1406 and closed at 1400.65. The stock reached a high of 1435 and a low of 1405. The market capitalization of the bank is 110,628.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1446.35 and the 52-week low is 990.25. The BSE volume for Indusind Bank shares was 54,054.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Aug 2023, 10:07:17 AM IST

Indusind Bank August futures opened at 1415.0 as against previous close of 1424.75

Indusind Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1404.5. The bid price is 1405.65 and the offer price is 1405.9. The offer quantity is 500 and the bid quantity is 1000. The open interest for this stock is 18669500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

25 Aug 2023, 10:06:08 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1403, down -1.52% from yesterday's ₹1424.7

The current stock price of Indusind Bank is 1403. There has been a percent change of -1.52, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -21.7, indicating a decrease of 21.7 in the stock price.

Click here for Indusind Bank Profit Loss

25 Aug 2023, 09:47:37 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price update :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1406, down -1.31% from yesterday's ₹1424.7

The current data of Indusind Bank stock shows that the price is 1406 with a percent change of -1.31 and a net change of -18.7. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.31% and has experienced a net decrease of 18.7 points.

25 Aug 2023, 09:34:26 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.7%
3 Months6.96%
6 Months32.5%
YTD16.81%
1 Year29.34%
25 Aug 2023, 09:31:38 AM IST

Indusind Bank Live Updates

25 Aug 2023, 09:03:22 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1424.7, up 1.72% from yesterday's ₹1400.65

Indusind Bank stock is currently priced at 1424.7, with a percent change of 1.72 and a net change of 24.05. This means that the stock has increased by 1.72% or 24.05 compared to its previous closing price.

25 Aug 2023, 08:06:17 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1400.65 on last trading day

On the last day, Indusind Bank had a BSE volume of 54,054 shares. The closing price for the day was 1400.65.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App