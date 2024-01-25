Hello User
Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank's Stock Sees Gains in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indusind Bank stock price went up today, 25 Jan 2024, by 3.23 %. The stock closed at 1443.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1490.6 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank Stock Price Today

Indusind Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Indusind Bank opened at 1455.1 and closed at 1443.95. The stock reached a high of 1496 and a low of 1441.3. The market capitalization of the bank is 115,928.76 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1694.35 and 990.25 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 124,959 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 09:07 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1490.6, up 3.23% from yesterday's ₹1443.95

The current data of Indusind Bank stock shows that the stock price is 1490.6 with a percent change of 3.23 and a net change of 46.65. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 3.23% and the net change is 46.65.

25 Jan 2024, 08:10 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1443.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Indusind Bank on BSE recorded a volume of 124,959 shares with a closing price of 1443.95.

