Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank's Stock Sees Gains in Trading Today

Indusind Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Indusind Bank opened at ₹1455.1 and closed at ₹1443.95. The stock reached a high of ₹1496 and a low of ₹1441.3. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹115,928.76 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1694.35 and ₹990.25 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 124,959 shares.
The current data of Indusind Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹1490.6 with a percent change of 3.23 and a net change of 46.65. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 3.23% and the net change is ₹46.65.
On the last day of trading, Indusind Bank on BSE recorded a volume of 124,959 shares with a closing price of ₹1443.95.
