Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 25 Jul 2023
1 min read.Updated: 25 Jul 2023, 08:20 AM ISTLivemint
Indusind Bank stock price went up today, 25 Jul 2023, by 1.94 %. The stock closed at 1407.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1434.8 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Indusind Bank opened at a price of ₹1410.95 and closed at ₹1407.45. The stock reached a high of ₹1439 and a low of ₹1404.4. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹111,343.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1443.35 and the 52-week low is ₹816.1. The BSE volume for the day was 120,848 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
25 Jul 2023, 08:20:23 AM IST
Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1407.45 yesterday
