Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 25 Jul 2023

On the last day, Indusind Bank opened at a price of ₹1410.95 and closed at ₹1407.45. The stock reached a high of ₹1439 and a low of ₹1404.4. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹111,343.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1443.35 and the 52-week low is ₹816.1. The BSE volume for the day was 120,848 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.