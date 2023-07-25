Hello User
Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 25 Jul 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:20 AM IST

Indusind Bank stock price went up today, 25 Jul 2023, by 1.94 %. The stock closed at 1407.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1434.8 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank

On the last day, Indusind Bank opened at a price of 1410.95 and closed at 1407.45. The stock reached a high of 1439 and a low of 1404.4. The market capitalization of the bank is 111,343.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1443.35 and the 52-week low is 816.1. The BSE volume for the day was 120,848 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jul 2023, 08:20 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1407.45 yesterday

On the last day, Indusind Bank had a trading volume of 120,848 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 1407.45.

