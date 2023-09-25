Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank's Stocks Rise: Positive Trading Outlook

On the last day of trading, Indusind Bank opened at ₹1422 and closed at ₹1411.55. The stock had a high of ₹1463.05 and a low of ₹1413.1. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹112,871.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1475.5 and the 52-week low is ₹990.25. The BSE volume for the stock on the day was 113,353 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.