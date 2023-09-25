Hello User
Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank's Stocks Rise: Positive Trading Outlook

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indusind Bank stock price went up today, 25 Sep 2023, by 2.92 %. The stock closed at 1411.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1452.75 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank

On the last day of trading, Indusind Bank opened at 1422 and closed at 1411.55. The stock had a high of 1463.05 and a low of 1413.1. The market capitalization of the bank is 112,871.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1475.5 and the 52-week low is 990.25. The BSE volume for the stock on the day was 113,353 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Sep 2023, 09:05 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1452.75, up 2.92% from yesterday's ₹1411.55

The current stock price of Indusind Bank is 1452.75, which represents a 2.92% increase from the previous trading day. This translates to a net change of 41.2 points.

25 Sep 2023, 08:04 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1411.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Indusind Bank had a volume of 113,353 shares and closed at a price of 1,411.55.

