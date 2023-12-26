Hello User
Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank Sees Positive Trading Momentum

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:53 AM IST
Livemint

Indusind Bank stock price went up today, 26 Dec 2023, by 0.07 %. The stock closed at 1562.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1563.3 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank Stock Price Today

Indusind Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Indusind Bank opened at 1575.95 and closed at 1569.7. The highest price during the day was 1590.8, while the lowest price was 1558. The market capitalization of the bank is 121,473.99 crore. The 52-week high and low are 1590.8 and 990.25 respectively. The BSE volume for Indusind Bank was 102,136 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Dec 2023, 09:53 AM IST Indusind Bank Live Updates

26 Dec 2023, 09:42 AM IST Indusind Bank share price update :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1563.3, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹1562.25

The current stock price of Indusind Bank is 1563.3, with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 1.05. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

26 Dec 2023, 09:36 AM IST Indusind Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.54%
3 Months-0.18%
6 Months19.38%
YTD28.05%
1 Year32.39%
26 Dec 2023, 09:07 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1561.9, down -0.5% from yesterday's ₹1569.7

Indusind Bank's stock price is currently at 1561.9, with a percent change of -0.5 and a net change of -7.8. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.5% and the value has decreased by 7.8 points.

26 Dec 2023, 08:07 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1569.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Indusind Bank shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 102,136 shares. The closing price of these shares was 1,569.7.

