Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank Sees Positive Trading Momentum

Indusind Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Indusind Bank opened at ₹1575.95 and closed at ₹1569.7. The highest price during the day was ₹1590.8, while the lowest price was ₹1558. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹121,473.99 crore. The 52-week high and low are ₹1590.8 and ₹990.25 respectively. The BSE volume for Indusind Bank was 102,136 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Indusind Bank is ₹1563.3, with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 1.05. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.54%
|3 Months
|-0.18%
|6 Months
|19.38%
|YTD
|28.05%
|1 Year
|32.39%
Indusind Bank's stock price is currently at ₹1561.9, with a percent change of -0.5 and a net change of -7.8. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.5% and the value has decreased by 7.8 points.
On the last day of trading, the volume of Indusind Bank shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 102,136 shares. The closing price of these shares was ₹1,569.7.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!