Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 26 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indusind Bank stock price went down today, 26 Feb 2024, by -0.51 %. The stock closed at 1489.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1481.6 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank Stock Price Today

Indusind Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Indusind Bank opened at 1500, closed at 1489.15 with a high of 1504.95 and a low of 1475.8. The market capitalization was 115295.25 crore. The 52-week high was at 1694.35 and the 52-week low was at 990.25. The BSE volume for the day was 197777 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Feb 2024, 08:03 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1489.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Indusind Bank had a BSE volume of 197777 shares with a closing price of 1489.15.

