Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank shares surge on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indusind Bank stock price went up today, 26 Jan 2024, by 1 %. The stock closed at 1490.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1505.45 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank Stock Price Today

Indusind Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Indusind Bank opened at 1498.25 and closed at 1490.6. The highest price of the day was 1540.9, while the lowest price was 1490. The market capitalization of the bank is 117,083.69 crore. The 52-week high for the bank is 1694.35, and the 52-week low is 990.25. The BSE volume for the day was 1,207,911 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jan 2024, 09:08 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1505.45, up 1% from yesterday's ₹1490.6

The current data for Indusind Bank stock shows that the price is 1505.45, with a percent change of 1 and a net change of 14.85. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1% and has gained 14.85 points.

26 Jan 2024, 08:12 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1490.6 on last trading day

On the last day, Indusind Bank's BSE volume was 1,207,911 shares, with a closing price of 1490.6.

