Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank shares surge on positive trading day

Indusind Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Indusind Bank opened at ₹1498.25 and closed at ₹1490.6. The highest price of the day was ₹1540.9, while the lowest price was ₹1490. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹117,083.69 crore. The 52-week high for the bank is ₹1694.35, and the 52-week low is ₹990.25. The BSE volume for the day was 1,207,911 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Indusind Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1505.45, with a percent change of 1 and a net change of 14.85. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1% and has gained 14.85 points.
On the last day, Indusind Bank's BSE volume was 1,207,911 shares, with a closing price of ₹1490.6.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!