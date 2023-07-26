comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 26 Jul 2023
Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 26 Jul 2023

1 min read . Updated: 26 Jul 2023, 08:02 AM IST Livemint

Indusind Bank stock price went down today, 26 Jul 2023, by -1.24 %. The stock closed at 1435.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1418 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank

Indusind Bank's stock opened and closed at 1435.75 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 1446.35, while the lowest was 1411.2. The market capitalization of the bank currently stands at 110,040.05 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1443.35 and 935.1, respectively. A total of 78,957 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jul 2023, 08:02:53 AM IST

