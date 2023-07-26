Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 26 Jul 2023
Indusind Bank stock price went down today, 26 Jul 2023, by -1.24 %. The stock closed at 1435.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1418 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Indusind Bank's stock opened and closed at ₹1435.75 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1446.35, while the lowest was ₹1411.2. The market capitalization of the bank currently stands at ₹110,040.05 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1443.35 and ₹935.1, respectively. A total of 78,957 shares were traded on the BSE.
26 Jul 2023, 08:02:53 AM IST
Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1435.75 yesterday
