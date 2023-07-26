Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 26 Jul 2023

Indusind Bank's stock opened and closed at ₹1435.75 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1446.35, while the lowest was ₹1411.2. The market capitalization of the bank currently stands at ₹110,040.05 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1443.35 and ₹935.1, respectively. A total of 78,957 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.