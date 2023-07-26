Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 26 Jul 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Livemint

Indusind Bank stock price went down today, 26 Jul 2023, by -1.24 %. The stock closed at 1435.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1418 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank

Indusind Bank's stock opened and closed at 1435.75 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 1446.35, while the lowest was 1411.2. The market capitalization of the bank currently stands at 110,040.05 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1443.35 and 935.1, respectively. A total of 78,957 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jul 2023, 08:02 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1435.75 yesterday

On the last day, Indusind Bank had a trading volume of 78,957 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 1,435.75.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.