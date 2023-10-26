Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank closed today at ₹1414.15, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹1412.7

On the last day, Indusind Bank opened at ₹1443.55 and closed at ₹1438.3. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1447, while the lowest price was ₹1410.3. The market capitalization of the bank is currently at ₹109,774.52 crore. The 52-week high for the bank was ₹1475.5, while the 52-week low was ₹990.25. The BSE volume for the day was 34,479 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Indusind Bank share price NSE Live :Indusind Bank closed today at ₹1414.15, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹1412.7 The closing price of Indusind Bank stock today was ₹1414.15, with a net change of 1.45 and a percent change of 0.1. This means that the stock price increased slightly by ₹1.45 compared to the previous day's closing price of ₹1412.7.

Indusind Bank share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Kotak Mahindra Bank 1694.55 -34.55 -2.0 2063.0 1644.2 336631.95 Axis Bank 971.95 16.6 1.74 1047.45 814.25 299054.63 Indusind Bank 1414.15 1.45 0.1 1475.5 990.25 109723.22 Bank Of Baroda 189.3 -5.55 -2.85 219.6 142.45 97893.89 Punjab National Bank 69.81 0.36 0.52 83.45 38.95 76867.9

Indusind Bank share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Indusind Bank stock is ₹1393.7, while the high price is ₹1428.3.

Indusind Bank October futures opened at 1412.0 as against previous close of 1415.1 Indusind Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1416.1. The bid price for the stock is 1416.1, while the offer price is 1417.1. The stock has an offer quantity of 500 and a bid quantity of 500. The open interest for Indusind Bank is 3366500.

Indusind Bank Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price of Indusind Bank Ltd stock is 990.00000, while the 52-week high price is 1475.65000.

Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1413.8, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹1412.7 The current stock price of Indusind Bank is ₹1413.8 with a percent change of 0.08 and a net change of 1.1. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.08% or 1.1 points.

Top active options for Indusind Bank Top active call options for Indusind Bank at 26 Oct 14:50 were at strike price of ₹1420.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1460.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹3.6 (-27.27%) & ₹23.5 (-0.21%) respectively. Top active put options for Indusind Bank at 26 Oct 14:50 were at strike price of ₹1400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1380.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.5 (-82.14%) & ₹0.3 (-57.14%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Indusind Bank share price NSE Live :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1415.55, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹1412.7 The current stock price of Indusind Bank is ₹1415.55. There has been a 0.2% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.85.

Indusind Bank share price update :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1412.7, up 0% from yesterday's ₹1412.7 Based on the current data, the stock price of Indusind Bank is ₹1412.7. There has been no change in the percentage or net change of the stock price.

Indusind Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 1442.66 10 Days 1439.00 20 Days 1431.80 50 Days 1422.91 100 Days 1390.63 300 Days 1265.39

Top active options for Indusind Bank Top active call options for Indusind Bank at 26 Oct 13:26 were at strike price of ₹1420.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹3.7 (-25.25%) & ₹18.7 (+3.6%) respectively. Top active put options for Indusind Bank at 26 Oct 13:26 were at strike price of ₹1400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1380.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹1.1 (-60.71%) & ₹0.6 (-14.29%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1415.05, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹1412.7 As of the current data, the stock price of Indusind Bank is ₹1415.05, with a percent change of 0.17 and a net change of 2.35. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. Click here for Indusind Bank Board Meetings

Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1411.05, down -0.12% from yesterday's ₹1412.7 The current data of Indusind Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹1411.05. There has been a percent change of -0.12, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.65, suggesting a decrease of ₹1.65.

Top active options for Indusind Bank Top active call options for Indusind Bank at 26 Oct 12:01 were at strike price of ₹1420.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.8 (-83.84%) & ₹6.5 (-63.99%) respectively. Top active put options for Indusind Bank at 26 Oct 12:01 were at strike price of ₹1400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1380.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹3.6 (+28.57%) & ₹1.1 (+57.14%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1403.25, down -0.67% from yesterday's ₹1412.7 The current data for Indusind Bank stock shows that its price is ₹1403.25. There has been a percent change of -0.67, indicating a decrease in price. The net change is -9.45, which means the stock has decreased by that amount.

Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1407, down -0.4% from yesterday's ₹1412.7 The current data shows that the stock price of Indusind Bank is ₹1407. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.4%, resulting in a net change of -5.7.

Top active options for Indusind Bank Top active call options for Indusind Bank at 26 Oct 10:45 were at strike price of ₹1420.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1440.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹1.2 (-75.76%) & ₹0.05 (-94.12%) respectively. Top active put options for Indusind Bank at 26 Oct 10:45 were at strike price of ₹1400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1380.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹7.25 (+158.93%) & ₹1.85 (+164.29%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1397.1, down -1.1% from yesterday's ₹1412.7 The current data of Indusind Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹1397.1. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 1.1 percent, resulting in a net change of -15.6.

Indusind Bank share price update :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1401, down -0.83% from yesterday's ₹1412.7 The current price of Indusind Bank stock is ₹1401, with a percent change of -0.83 and a net change of -11.7. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 0.83% or ₹11.7.

Indusind Bank share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -1.62% 3 Months 3.06% 6 Months 24.16% YTD 15.79% 1 Year 24.2%

Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1410.55, down -0.15% from yesterday's ₹1412.7 Indusind Bank stock is currently priced at ₹1410.55. The stock has experienced a slight decrease with a percent change of -0.15. The net change is recorded at -2.15.

Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1438.3 on last trading day On the last day of trading, the volume of Indusind Bank on the BSE was 34,479 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹1438.3.