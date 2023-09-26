Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank Stock Sinks as Trading Turns Bearish

On the last day, Indusind Bank opened at ₹1454.95 and closed at ₹1452.75. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1454.95, while the lowest price was ₹1434.8. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹112,148.42 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are ₹1475.5 and ₹990.25 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 20167 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Indusind Bank September futures opened at 1439.15 as against previous close of 1443.7 Indusind Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1436.45. The bid price is slightly higher at 1438.5, while the offer price is 1438.9. Both bid and offer quantities stand at 500. The stock has a significant open interest of 11,813,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Indusind Bank share price update :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1437.95, down -0.28% from yesterday's ₹1442.05 As of the current data, Indusind Bank stock is priced at ₹1437.95 with a percent change of -0.28 and a net change of -4.1. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price, with a decrease of ₹4.1.

Indusind Bank share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -0.5% 3 Months 4.64% 6 Months 42.44% YTD 18.25% 1 Year 21.92%

Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1442, up 0% from yesterday's ₹1442.05 Based on the current data, the stock price of Indusind Bank is ₹1442 with a percent change of 0 and a net change of -0.05. This means that the stock price has remained relatively stable with a slight decrease of 0.05. Investors may consider this as a neutral movement in the stock price.

Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1452.75 on last trading day On the last day of trading, Indusind Bank had a volume of 20167 shares on the BSE and closed at a price of ₹1452.75.