Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank Stock Sinks as Trading Turns Bearish

On the last day, Indusind Bank opened at ₹1454.95 and closed at ₹1452.75. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1454.95, while the lowest price was ₹1434.8. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹112,148.42 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are ₹1475.5 and ₹990.25 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 20167 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.