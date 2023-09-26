Hello User
Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank Stock Sinks as Trading Turns Bearish

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indusind Bank stock price went down today, 26 Sep 2023, by -0.28 %. The stock closed at 1442.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1437.95 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank

On the last day, Indusind Bank opened at 1454.95 and closed at 1452.75. The highest price reached during the day was 1454.95, while the lowest price was 1434.8. The market capitalization of the bank is 112,148.42 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are 1475.5 and 990.25 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 20167 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Sep 2023, 10:11 AM IST Indusind Bank September futures opened at 1439.15 as against previous close of 1443.7

Indusind Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1436.45. The bid price is slightly higher at 1438.5, while the offer price is 1438.9. Both bid and offer quantities stand at 500. The stock has a significant open interest of 11,813,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Sep 2023, 09:58 AM IST Indusind Bank Live Updates

26 Sep 2023, 09:54 AM IST Indusind Bank share price update :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1437.95, down -0.28% from yesterday's ₹1442.05

As of the current data, Indusind Bank stock is priced at 1437.95 with a percent change of -0.28 and a net change of -4.1. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price, with a decrease of 4.1.

26 Sep 2023, 09:33 AM IST Indusind Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.5%
3 Months4.64%
6 Months42.44%
YTD18.25%
1 Year21.92%
26 Sep 2023, 09:14 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1442, up 0% from yesterday's ₹1442.05

Based on the current data, the stock price of Indusind Bank is 1442 with a percent change of 0 and a net change of -0.05. This means that the stock price has remained relatively stable with a slight decrease of 0.05. Investors may consider this as a neutral movement in the stock price.

26 Sep 2023, 08:01 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1452.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Indusind Bank had a volume of 20167 shares on the BSE and closed at a price of 1452.75.

