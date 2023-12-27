Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 27 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST
Livemint

Indusind Bank stock price went up today, 27 Dec 2023, by 0.64 %. The stock closed at 1562.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1572.3 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank Stock Price Today

Indusind Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Indusind Bank opened at 1561.35 and closed at 1562.25. The stock reached a high of 1582 and a low of 1557.4. The market capitalization of the bank is 122,282.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1590.8 and the 52-week low is 990.25. The total BSE volume for the day was 22,313 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Dec 2023, 08:01 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1562.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Indusind Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 22,313 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1,562.25.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.