Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank Stock Dips on Market Turbulence

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indusind Bank stock price went down today, 27 Feb 2024, by -1 %. The stock closed at 1481.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1466.75 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank Stock Price Today

Indusind Bank Share Price Today : Indusind Bank's stock opened at 1476.6 and closed at 1481.6 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1485.7 and the low was 1464.25. The market capitalization stood at 114139.65 crore. The 52-week high and low were 1694.35 and 990.25 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 96732 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Feb 2024, 09:09 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1466.75, down -1% from yesterday's ₹1481.6

Indusind Bank stock is currently priced at 1466.75, with a decrease of 1% in percentage change and a net decrease of 14.85.

27 Feb 2024, 08:13 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1481.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Indusind Bank had a trading volume of 96,732 shares with a closing price of 1481.6.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!