Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 27 Jul 2023
1 min read.Updated: 27 Jul 2023, 08:27 AM ISTLivemint
Indusind Bank stock price went up today, 27 Jul 2023, by 0.8 %. The stock closed at 1414.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1426.1 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Indusind Bank's stock opened at ₹1424.95 and closed at ₹1414.8 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹1429.9 and a low of ₹1411.15 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹110,668.63 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹1446.35 and the 52-week low is ₹935.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 38,074 shares.
27 Jul 2023, 08:28:00 AM IST
Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1414.8 yesterday
