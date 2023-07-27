comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 27 Jul 2023
LIVE UPDATES

Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 27 Jul 2023

1 min read . Updated: 27 Jul 2023, 08:27 AM IST Livemint

Indusind Bank stock price went up today, 27 Jul 2023, by 0.8 %. The stock closed at 1414.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1426.1 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank

Indusind Bank's stock opened at 1424.95 and closed at 1414.8 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 1429.9 and a low of 1411.15 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is 110,668.63 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 1446.35 and the 52-week low is 935.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 38,074 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Jul 2023, 08:28:00 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1414.8 yesterday

On the last day, the BSE volume of Indusind Bank was 38074 shares, and the closing price of the bank's shares was 1414.8.

