Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 27 Jul 2023

Indusind Bank's stock opened at ₹1424.95 and closed at ₹1414.8 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹1429.9 and a low of ₹1411.15 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹110,668.63 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹1446.35 and the 52-week low is ₹935.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 38,074 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.