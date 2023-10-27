Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank closed today at ₹1435.7, up 1.52% from yesterday's ₹1414.15

On the last day, Indusind Bank opened at ₹1410.55 and closed at ₹1412.7. The stock reached a high of ₹1428.3 and a low of ₹1393.7. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹109,887.19 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹1475.5, while the 52-week low is ₹990.25. The BSE volume for the day was 92,136 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Indusind Bank share price update :Indusind Bank closed today at ₹1435.7, up 1.52% from yesterday's ₹1414.15 Today, the closing price of Indusind Bank stock was ₹1435.7, with a percent change of 1.52 and a net change of 21.55 compared to yesterday's closing price of ₹1414.15.

Indusind Bank share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Kotak Mahindra Bank 1702.5 7.95 0.47 2063.0 1644.2 338211.26 Axis Bank 1001.75 29.8 3.07 1047.45 814.25 308223.65 Indusind Bank 1435.7 21.55 1.52 1475.5 990.25 111395.27 Bank Of Baroda 196.9 7.6 4.01 219.6 142.45 101824.12 Punjab National Bank 73.16 3.35 4.8 83.45 38.95 80556.59

Indusind Bank share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Indusind Bank stock is ₹1413.5, while the high price is ₹1444.75.

Indusind Bank October futures opened at 1422.6 as against previous close of 1423.05 Indusind Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1442.2. The bid price stands at 1445.1, while the offer price is slightly higher at 1445.35. There are 500 shares available at the offer price and the same quantity at the bid price. The open interest for Indusind Bank is 23102000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Indusind Bank October futures opened at 1422.6 as against previous close of 1423.05 Indusind Bank's spot price is currently at 1439.85. The bid price stands at 1443.2 with a bid quantity of 1500, while the offer price is 1443.8 with an offer quantity of 500. The open interest for the stock is 23186000.

Indusind Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 1438.26 10 Days 1438.17 20 Days 1430.33 50 Days 1422.56 100 Days 1391.89 300 Days 1266.29

Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1434.4, up 1.43% from yesterday's ₹1414.15 Indusind Bank stock price is currently at ₹1434.4, which represents a 1.43% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 20.25. Click here for Indusind Bank AGM

Indusind Bank October futures opened at 1422.6 as against previous close of 1423.05 Indusind Bank's spot price is at 1430.5 with a bid price of 1435.15 and an offer price of 1435.8. The offer quantity is 1500, while the bid quantity is 500. The stock has an open interest of 23199000.

Indusind Bank share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 23 23 22 22 Buy 16 16 16 16 Hold 2 2 2 2 Sell 1 1 1 1 Strong Sell 0 0 0 0

Indusind Bank share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -0.4% 3 Months 4.87% 6 Months 23.58% YTD 15.95% 1 Year 24.37%

Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1412.7 on last trading day On the last day of trading, IndusInd Bank had a trading volume of 92,136 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹1,412.7.