Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank closed today at 1435.7, up 1.52% from yesterday's 1414.15

14 min read . 27 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Indusind Bank stock price went up today, 27 Oct 2023, by 1.52 %. The stock closed at 1414.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1435.7 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank

On the last day, Indusind Bank opened at 1410.55 and closed at 1412.7. The stock reached a high of 1428.3 and a low of 1393.7. The market capitalization of the bank is 109,887.19 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 1475.5, while the 52-week low is 990.25. The BSE volume for the day was 92,136 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Oct 2023, 06:38 PM IST Indusind Bank share price update :Indusind Bank closed today at ₹1435.7, up 1.52% from yesterday's ₹1414.15

Today, the closing price of Indusind Bank stock was 1435.7, with a percent change of 1.52 and a net change of 21.55 compared to yesterday's closing price of 1414.15.

27 Oct 2023, 06:26 PM IST Indusind Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Kotak Mahindra Bank1702.57.950.472063.01644.2338211.26
Axis Bank1001.7529.83.071047.45814.25308223.65
Indusind Bank1435.721.551.521475.5990.25111395.27
Bank Of Baroda196.97.64.01219.6142.45101824.12
Punjab National Bank73.163.354.883.4538.9580556.59
27 Oct 2023, 05:32 PM IST Indusind Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Indusind Bank stock is 1413.5, while the high price is 1444.75.

27 Oct 2023, 03:36 PM IST Indusind Bank October futures opened at 1422.6 as against previous close of 1423.05

Indusind Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1442.2. The bid price stands at 1445.1, while the offer price is slightly higher at 1445.35. There are 500 shares available at the offer price and the same quantity at the bid price. The open interest for Indusind Bank is 23102000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Oct 2023, 02:39 PM IST Indusind Bank share price update :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1442.75, up 2.02% from yesterday's ₹1414.15

The current stock price of Indusind Bank is 1442.75 with a percent change of 2.02 and a net change of 28.6. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 2.02% from the previous trading session and has gained 28.6 points.

27 Oct 2023, 02:32 PM IST Indusind Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Kotak Mahindra Bank1703.38.750.522063.01644.2338370.18
Axis Bank993.721.752.241047.45814.25305746.78
Indusind Bank1440.326.151.851475.5990.25111752.19
Bank Of Baroda196.757.453.94219.6142.45101746.55
Punjab National Bank73.43.595.1483.4538.9580820.85
27 Oct 2023, 02:19 PM IST Indusind Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high price of Indusind Bank stock is 1441 and the low price is 1413.5.

27 Oct 2023, 02:14 PM IST Indusind Bank October futures opened at 1422.6 as against previous close of 1423.05

Indusind Bank's spot price is currently at 1439.85. The bid price stands at 1443.2 with a bid quantity of 1500, while the offer price is 1443.8 with an offer quantity of 500. The open interest for the stock is 23186000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Oct 2023, 02:01 PM IST Indusind Bank share price update :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1440.45, up 1.86% from yesterday's ₹1414.15

27 Oct 2023, 01:43 PM IST Indusind Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days1438.26
10 Days1438.17
20 Days1430.33
50 Days1422.56
100 Days1391.89
300 Days1266.29
27 Oct 2023, 01:23 PM IST Indusind Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Indusind Bank stock is 1413.5, while the high price is 1436.85.

27 Oct 2023, 01:11 PM IST Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1434.4, up 1.43% from yesterday's ₹1414.15

Indusind Bank stock price is currently at 1434.4, which represents a 1.43% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 20.25.

Click here for Indusind Bank AGM

27 Oct 2023, 12:50 PM IST Indusind Bank Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 12:44 PM IST Indusind Bank October futures opened at 1422.6 as against previous close of 1423.05

Indusind Bank's spot price is at 1430.5 with a bid price of 1435.15 and an offer price of 1435.8. The offer quantity is 1500, while the bid quantity is 500. The stock has an open interest of 23199000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Oct 2023, 12:35 PM IST Indusind Bank share price NSE Live :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1429, up 1.05% from yesterday's ₹1414.15

The current data for Indusind Bank stock shows that the price is 1429 with a percent change of 1.05 and a net change of 14.85. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.05% or 14.85.

27 Oct 2023, 12:34 PM IST Indusind Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Kotak Mahindra Bank1697.22.650.162063.01644.2337158.38
Axis Bank985.3513.41.381047.45814.25303177.61
Indusind Bank1429.114.951.061475.5990.25110883.18
Bank Of Baroda195.15.83.06219.6142.45100893.28
Punjab National Bank72.622.814.0383.4538.9579961.99
27 Oct 2023, 12:13 PM IST Indusind Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Indusind Bank stock today was 1413.5 and the high price was 1433.

27 Oct 2023, 11:53 AM IST Indusind Bank share price update :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1431.65, up 1.24% from yesterday's ₹1414.15

The current price of Indusind Bank stock is 1431.65, which represents a percent change of 1.24. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.24% compared to the previous trading day. The net change, or the actual increase in the stock's price, is 17.5. Overall, the stock is performing positively, with a slight increase in value.

27 Oct 2023, 11:52 AM IST Indusind Bank share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy23232222
Buy16161616
Hold2222
Sell1111
Strong Sell0000
27 Oct 2023, 11:41 AM IST Indusind Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Kotak Mahindra Bank1699.755.20.312063.01644.2337664.95
Axis Bank985.013.051.341047.45814.25303069.92
Indusind Bank1431.917.751.261475.5990.25111100.43
Bank Of Baroda196.26.93.65219.6142.45101462.13
Punjab National Bank73.483.675.2683.4538.9580908.94
27 Oct 2023, 11:23 AM IST Indusind Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Indusind Bank stock is 1413.5, while the high price is 1426.7.

27 Oct 2023, 11:01 AM IST Indusind Bank share price update :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1425, up 0.77% from yesterday's ₹1414.15

The current stock price of Indusind Bank is 1425, with a percent change of 0.77 and a net change of 10.85. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.77% and the net change is a positive 10.85.

27 Oct 2023, 10:39 AM IST Indusind Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Kotak Mahindra Bank1694.0-0.55-0.032063.01644.2336522.68
Axis Bank982.1510.21.051047.45814.25302193.02
Indusind Bank1422.258.10.571475.5990.25110351.69
Bank Of Baroda195.255.953.14219.6142.45100970.85
Punjab National Bank73.453.645.2183.4538.9580875.91
27 Oct 2023, 10:24 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1416.35, up 0.16% from yesterday's ₹1414.15

The current stock price of Indusind Bank is 1416.35 with a net change of 2.2. This represents a percent change of 0.16.

27 Oct 2023, 10:15 AM IST Indusind Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Indusind Bank stock's low price for the day was 1413.5, while its high price was 1426.7.

27 Oct 2023, 10:01 AM IST Indusind Bank Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 09:59 AM IST Indusind Bank share price update :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1414.15, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹1412.7

The current stock price of Indusind Bank is 1414.15. It has seen a slight increase of 0.1% with a net change of 1.45.

27 Oct 2023, 09:38 AM IST Indusind Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.4%
3 Months4.87%
6 Months23.58%
YTD15.95%
1 Year24.37%
27 Oct 2023, 09:20 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1414.15, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹1412.7

The current data for Indusind Bank stock shows that the price is 1414.15. There has been a 0.1 percent change, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 1.45, suggesting that the stock has gained 1.45 points. Overall, this data shows a positive movement in the stock's price.

27 Oct 2023, 08:11 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1412.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, IndusInd Bank had a trading volume of 92,136 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1,412.7.

