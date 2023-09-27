Hello User
Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank's Stock Plummets on the Market Today

1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Indusind Bank stock price went down today, 27 Sep 2023, by -1.29 %. The stock closed at 1442.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1423.5 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, the open price of Indusind Bank was 1442, and the close price was 1442.05. The stock reached a high of 1443.25 and a low of 1412. The market capitalization of the bank is 110,613.74 crore. The 52-week high is 1475.5, and the 52-week low is 990.25. The BSE volume for the day was 20,049 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Sep 2023, 09:00 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1423.5, down -1.29% from yesterday's ₹1442.05

As of the current data, the stock price of Indusind Bank is 1423.5 with a percent change of -1.29 and a net change of -18.55. This indicates a decrease in the bank's stock price.

27 Sep 2023, 08:14 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1442.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Indusind Bank was 20,049 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1,442.05.

