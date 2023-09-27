Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank's Stock Plummets on the Market Today

On the last day, the open price of Indusind Bank was ₹1442, and the close price was ₹1442.05. The stock reached a high of ₹1443.25 and a low of ₹1412. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹110,613.74 crore. The 52-week high is ₹1475.5, and the 52-week low is ₹990.25. The BSE volume for the day was 20,049 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.