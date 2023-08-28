Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

On the last day of trading, Indusind Bank opened at ₹1419.95 and closed at ₹1424.7. The stock reached a high of ₹1420.8 and a low of ₹1389.9. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹108,540.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1446.35 and the 52-week low is ₹990.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 491,426 shares.
Indusind Bank share price update :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1407.8, up 0.46% from yesterday's ₹1401.35
The current data for Indusind Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹1407.8 with a percent change of 0.46. This means that the stock has increased by 0.46% compared to the previous trading period. The net change in the stock price is 6.45, indicating that the stock has increased by 6.45 rupees. Overall, based on these numbers, the stock is experiencing a slight increase in value.
Indusind Bank share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.15%
|3 Months
|6.44%
|6 Months
|29.84%
|YTD
|14.84%
|1 Year
|28.55%
Indusind Bank Live Updates
Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1397.8, down -1.89% from yesterday's ₹1424.7
The current stock price of Indusind Bank is ₹1397.8 with a percent change of -1.89. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.89% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -26.9, indicating a decrease of ₹26.9 from the previous closing price.
Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1424.7 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Indusind Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 491,426. The closing price of the stock on this day was ₹1424.7.
