Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:46 AM IST Livemint

Indusind Bank stock price went up today, 28 Aug 2023, by 0.46 %. The stock closed at 1401.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1407.8 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank

On the last day of trading, Indusind Bank opened at 1419.95 and closed at 1424.7. The stock reached a high of 1420.8 and a low of 1389.9. The market capitalization of the bank is 108,540.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1446.35 and the 52-week low is 990.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 491,426 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Aug 2023, 09:46 AM IST Indusind Bank share price update :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1407.8, up 0.46% from yesterday's ₹1401.35

The current data for Indusind Bank stock shows that the stock price is 1407.8 with a percent change of 0.46. This means that the stock has increased by 0.46% compared to the previous trading period. The net change in the stock price is 6.45, indicating that the stock has increased by 6.45 rupees. Overall, based on these numbers, the stock is experiencing a slight increase in value.

28 Aug 2023, 09:31 AM IST Indusind Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.15%
3 Months6.44%
6 Months29.84%
YTD14.84%
1 Year28.55%
28 Aug 2023, 09:30 AM IST Indusind Bank Live Updates

28 Aug 2023, 09:04 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1397.8, down -1.89% from yesterday's ₹1424.7

The current stock price of Indusind Bank is 1397.8 with a percent change of -1.89. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.89% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -26.9, indicating a decrease of 26.9 from the previous closing price.

28 Aug 2023, 08:05 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1424.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Indusind Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 491,426. The closing price of the stock on this day was 1424.7.

