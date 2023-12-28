Hello User
Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 28 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST
Livemint

Indusind Bank stock price went up today, 28 Dec 2023, by 1.63 %. The stock closed at 1571.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1596.9 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank Stock Price Today

Indusind Bank Share Price Today : Indusind Bank's stock opened at 1571.55 and closed at 1571.35 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 1600, while the lowest price was 1569.25. The market capitalization of the bank is 124196.05 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 1590.8, and the 52-week low is 990.25. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for the day was 56102 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Dec 2023, 08:05 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1571.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Indusind Bank had a BSE volume of 56,102 shares with a closing price of 1571.35.

