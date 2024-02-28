Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 28 Feb 2024

Indusind Bank Share Price Today : Indusind Bank's stock on the last day opened at ₹1461.15, reached a high of ₹1497.55, and a low of ₹1458.35 before closing at ₹1466.75. The market capitalization stood at ₹116181.91 crore. The 52-week high and low were at ₹1694.35 and ₹990.25 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 34098 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
28 Feb 2024, 08:11 AM IST
Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1466.75 on last trading day
On the last day of trading on the BSE, Indusind Bank had a trading volume of 34,098 shares with a closing price of ₹1466.75.