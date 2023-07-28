Hello User
Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank Sees Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:15 AM IST Livemint

Indusind Bank stock price went up today, 28 Jul 2023, by 0 %. The stock closed at 1415.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1415.6 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank

Indusind Bank's stock opened at 1426.35 and closed at 1427.75 in the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 1432.5 and a low of 1405.5. The market capitalization of the bank is 109,849.92 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1446.35 and the 52-week low is 935.1. The BSE volume for Indusind Bank was 80,245 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Jul 2023, 09:15 AM IST Indusind Bank share price NSE Live :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1415.6, up 0% from yesterday's ₹1415.55

The current data of Indusind Bank stock shows that the price of the stock is 1415.6 with a percent change of 0 and a net change of 0.05.

28 Jul 2023, 09:06 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1415.55, down -0.85% from yesterday's ₹1427.75

Indusind Bank's stock price is currently at 1415.55. It has seen a percent change of -0.85, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -12.2, suggesting a decrease of 12.2.

28 Jul 2023, 08:24 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1427.75 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Indusind Bank had a BSE volume of 80245 shares. The closing price for the day was 1427.75.

