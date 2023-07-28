Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank Sees Positive Trading Day

Indusind Bank's stock opened at ₹1426.35 and closed at ₹1427.75 in the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹1432.5 and a low of ₹1405.5. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹109,849.92 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1446.35 and the 52-week low is ₹935.1. The BSE volume for Indusind Bank was 80,245 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.