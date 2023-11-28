Hello User
Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 28 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST
Livemint

Indusind Bank stock price went down today, 28 Nov 2023, by -0.75 %. The stock closed at 1486.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1475.65 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank

On the last day of trading, Indusind Bank had an opening price of 1498.95 and a closing price of 1486.8. The stock reached a high of 1498.95 and a low of 1474.1. The market capitalization of the bank is 114,747.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1536.95 and the 52-week low is 990.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 156,650 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Nov 2023, 08:07 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1486.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Indusind Bank had a BSE volume of 156,650 shares with a closing price of 1486.8.

