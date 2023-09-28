Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 28 Sep 2023

On the last day, Indusind Bank opened at ₹1423.55 and closed at ₹1423.5. The stock had a high of ₹1439.3 and a low of ₹1418.65. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹111,818.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1475.5 and the 52-week low is ₹990.25. The BSE volume for the day was 120,194 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.