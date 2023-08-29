Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank sees positive trading day

On the last day, Indusind Bank opened at ₹1389.05, reached a high of ₹1411, and a low of ₹1389.05. The stock closed at ₹1401.35. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹109,448.67 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1446.35 and ₹990.25, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 33,228 shares.
The current stock price of Indusind Bank is ₹1409.5, with a net change of ₹8.15, indicating a percent change of 0.58. This suggests that the stock has seen a slight increase in value.
On the last day of trading, the volume of shares traded for Indusind Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 33,228. The closing price for the shares was ₹1,401.35.
