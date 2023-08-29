Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Livemint

Indusind Bank stock price went up today, 29 Aug 2023, by 0.58 %. The stock closed at 1401.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1409.5 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank

On the last day, Indusind Bank opened at 1389.05, reached a high of 1411, and a low of 1389.05. The stock closed at 1401.35. The market capitalization of the bank is 109,448.67 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1446.35 and 990.25, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 33,228 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Aug 2023, 09:01 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1409.5, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹1401.35

The current stock price of Indusind Bank is 1409.5, with a net change of 8.15, indicating a percent change of 0.58. This suggests that the stock has seen a slight increase in value.

29 Aug 2023, 08:03 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1401.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of shares traded for Indusind Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 33,228. The closing price for the shares was 1,401.35.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.