Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank sees positive trading day

On the last day, Indusind Bank opened at ₹1389.05, reached a high of ₹1411, and a low of ₹1389.05. The stock closed at ₹1401.35. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹109,448.67 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1446.35 and ₹990.25, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 33,228 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.