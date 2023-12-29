Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 29 Dec 2023

Indusind Bank Share Price Today : Indusind Bank's stock opened at ₹1600 and closed at ₹1596.9 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹1618.8, while the low was ₹1592.1. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹125,230.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1600, and the 52-week low is ₹990.25. The BSE volume for the day was 40,705 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.