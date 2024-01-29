Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

Indusind Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Indusind Bank was ₹1498.25, while the close price was ₹1490.6. The stock reached a high of ₹1540.9 and a low of ₹1490 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹117,083.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1694.35, and the 52-week low is ₹990.25. The BSE volume for the day was 1,207,911 shares.

