Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:14 AM IST Trade
Indusind Bank stock price went up today, 29 Jan 2024, by 1 %. The stock closed at 1490.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1505.45 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank Stock Price Today

Indusind Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Indusind Bank was 1498.25, while the close price was 1490.6. The stock reached a high of 1540.9 and a low of 1490 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is 117,083.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1694.35, and the 52-week low is 990.25. The BSE volume for the day was 1,207,911 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 08:14 AM IST Indusind Bank share price NSE Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1490.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Indusind Bank on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,207,911. The closing price for the shares was 1490.6.

