Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank stocks surge in positive trading session

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:08 AM IST
Livemint

Indusind Bank stock price went up today, 29 Nov 2023, by 0.16 %. The stock closed at 1475.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1478 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank

On the last day, Indusind Bank opened at 1475.95 and closed at 1475.65. The highest price reached during the day was 1486.3, while the lowest was 1467.85. The market capitalization of the bank is currently 114,929.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1536.95, and the 52-week low is 990.25. The total BSE volume for the day was 39,285 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Nov 2023, 10:08 AM IST Indusind Bank November futures opened at 1482.45 as against previous close of 1478.2

Indusind Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1485.2. The bid price is 1483.45, while the offer price is 1483.8. The bid quantity and offer quantity are both 500. The stock has an open interest of 10754000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

29 Nov 2023, 09:58 AM IST Indusind Bank Live Updates

29 Nov 2023, 09:53 AM IST Indusind Bank share price update :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1478, up 0.16% from yesterday's ₹1475.65

The current data of Indusind Bank stock shows that the stock price is 1478 with a percent change of 0.16. This indicates a small increase in the stock price. The net change is 2.35, suggesting that the stock has gained 2.35 points. Overall, the data indicates a slight positive movement in the Indusind Bank stock.

29 Nov 2023, 09:37 AM IST Indusind Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.81%
3 Months3.78%
6 Months14.25%
YTD21.1%
1 Year23.35%
29 Nov 2023, 09:00 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1478, up 0.16% from yesterday's ₹1475.65

The current data of Indusind Bank stock shows that the price is 1478, with a percent change of 0.16 and a net change of 2.35. This means that the stock has experienced a slight increase in price, with a positive percent change and a positive net change. Overall, this indicates that the stock is performing well and experiencing growth in value.

29 Nov 2023, 08:04 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1475.65 on last trading day

On the last day, Indusind Bank had a trading volume of 39,285 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the shares was 1,475.65.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.