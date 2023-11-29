Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank stocks surge in positive trading session

On the last day, Indusind Bank opened at ₹1475.95 and closed at ₹1475.65. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1486.3, while the lowest was ₹1467.85. The market capitalization of the bank is currently ₹114,929.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1536.95, and the 52-week low is ₹990.25. The total BSE volume for the day was 39,285 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indusind Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1485.2. The bid price is 1483.45, while the offer price is 1483.8. The bid quantity and offer quantity are both 500. The stock has an open interest of 10754000.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data of Indusind Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹1478 with a percent change of 0.16. This indicates a small increase in the stock price. The net change is 2.35, suggesting that the stock has gained 2.35 points. Overall, the data indicates a slight positive movement in the Indusind Bank stock.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.81%
|3 Months
|3.78%
|6 Months
|14.25%
|YTD
|21.1%
|1 Year
|23.35%
The current data of Indusind Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1478, with a percent change of 0.16 and a net change of 2.35. This means that the stock has experienced a slight increase in price, with a positive percent change and a positive net change. Overall, this indicates that the stock is performing well and experiencing growth in value.
On the last day, Indusind Bank had a trading volume of 39,285 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the shares was ₹1,475.65.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!