Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank shares drop in trading today

Indusind Bank's stock opened at ₹1448.95 and closed at ₹1436.8 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1448.95, while the lowest was ₹1409.75. The company has a market capitalization of ₹109,828.91 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1475.5 and ₹990.25 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 51,990 shares.
The current stock price of Indusind Bank is ₹1413.4, with a percent change of -1.63 and a net change of -23.4. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 1.63% or a decrease of ₹23.4.
On the last day of trading, the volume of Indusind Bank shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 51,990 shares. The closing price for these shares was ₹1,436.8.
