Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank shares drop in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indusind Bank stock price went down today, 29 Sep 2023, by -1.63 %. The stock closed at 1436.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1413.4 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank

Indusind Bank's stock opened at 1448.95 and closed at 1436.8 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 1448.95, while the lowest was 1409.75. The company has a market capitalization of 109,828.91 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1475.5 and 990.25 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 51,990 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Sep 2023, 09:08 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1413.4, down -1.63% from yesterday's ₹1436.8

The current stock price of Indusind Bank is 1413.4, with a percent change of -1.63 and a net change of -23.4. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 1.63% or a decrease of 23.4.

29 Sep 2023, 08:01 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1436.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Indusind Bank shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 51,990 shares. The closing price for these shares was 1,436.8.

