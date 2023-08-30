Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank sees positive trading day

On the last day, Indusind Bank opened at ₹1400.05 and closed at ₹1408.85. The stock reached a high of ₹1412 and a low of ₹1392.3 throughout the day. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹108,796.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1446.35, while the 52-week low is ₹990.25. The total BSE volume for the day was 11,741 shares.
Indusind Bank share price update :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1407.95, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹1401.1
The current stock price of Indusind Bank is ₹1407.95. There has been a 0.49% increase in the stock price, with a net change of 6.85.
Indusind Bank Live Updates
INDUSIND BANK
Indusind Bank share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.07%
|3 Months
|4.76%
|6 Months
|29.92%
|YTD
|14.76%
|1 Year
|32.19%
Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1401.1, down -0.55% from yesterday's ₹1408.85
The current data for Indusind Bank stock shows that its price is ₹1401.1. There has been a percent change of -0.55, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -7.75, suggesting a decrease of ₹7.75 in the stock's price. Overall, the data indicates a slight decline in the value of Indusind Bank stock.
Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1408.85 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Indusind Bank on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 11,741. The closing price for the day was ₹1,408.85.
