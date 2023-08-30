comScore
Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank sees positive trading day
LIVE UPDATES

Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank sees positive trading day

1 min read . Updated: 30 Aug 2023, 09:47 AM IST Livemint

Indusind Bank stock price went up today, 30 Aug 2023, by 0.49 %. The stock closed at 1401.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1407.95 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank

On the last day, Indusind Bank opened at 1400.05 and closed at 1408.85. The stock reached a high of 1412 and a low of 1392.3 throughout the day. The market capitalization of the bank is 108,796.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1446.35, while the 52-week low is 990.25. The total BSE volume for the day was 11,741 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Aug 2023, 09:47:11 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price update :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1407.95, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹1401.1

The current stock price of Indusind Bank is 1407.95. There has been a 0.49% increase in the stock price, with a net change of 6.85.

30 Aug 2023, 09:32:45 AM IST

Indusind Bank Live Updates

30 Aug 2023, 09:31:09 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.07%
3 Months4.76%
6 Months29.92%
YTD14.76%
1 Year32.19%
30 Aug 2023, 09:07:19 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1401.1, down -0.55% from yesterday's ₹1408.85

The current data for Indusind Bank stock shows that its price is 1401.1. There has been a percent change of -0.55, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -7.75, suggesting a decrease of 7.75 in the stock's price. Overall, the data indicates a slight decline in the value of Indusind Bank stock.

30 Aug 2023, 08:14:28 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1408.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Indusind Bank on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 11,741. The closing price for the day was 1,408.85.

