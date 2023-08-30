Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank sees positive trading day

On the last day, Indusind Bank opened at ₹1400.05 and closed at ₹1408.85. The stock reached a high of ₹1412 and a low of ₹1392.3 throughout the day. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹108,796.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1446.35, while the 52-week low is ₹990.25. The total BSE volume for the day was 11,741 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Indusind Bank is ₹1407.95. There has been a 0.49% increase in the stock price, with a net change of 6.85.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.07%
|3 Months
|4.76%
|6 Months
|29.92%
|YTD
|14.76%
|1 Year
|32.19%
The current data for Indusind Bank stock shows that its price is ₹1401.1. There has been a percent change of -0.55, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -7.75, suggesting a decrease of ₹7.75 in the stock's price. Overall, the data indicates a slight decline in the value of Indusind Bank stock.
On the last day of trading for Indusind Bank on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 11,741. The closing price for the day was ₹1,408.85.
