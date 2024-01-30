Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank's Stocks Rise in Trading

Indusind Bank Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Indusind Bank saw an open price of ₹1516.35 and a close price of ₹1513.05. The stock reached a high of ₹1537.65 and a low of ₹1516.35 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is currently at ₹118,783.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1694.35 and the 52-week low is ₹990.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 136,279 shares.
Indusind Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1526.8. The bid and offer prices are 1547.6 and 1548.1 respectively, with a bid quantity of 1000 and an offer quantity of 500. The stock has an open interest of 25,463,500.
The stock price of Indusind Bank is currently ₹1527.3, with a percent change of 0.94 and a net change of 14.25.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.2%
|3 Months
|-6.46%
|6 Months
|7.69%
|YTD
|-4.51%
|1 Year
|36.76%
The current stock price of Indusind Bank is ₹1527.3. It has experienced a percent change of 0.94, which indicates a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 14.25, suggesting a positive movement.
On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Indusind Bank was 136,279 shares, with a closing price of ₹1513.05.
