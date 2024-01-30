Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank's Stocks Rise in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indusind Bank stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 0.94 %. The stock closed at 1513.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1527.3 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank Stock Price Today

Indusind Bank Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Indusind Bank saw an open price of 1516.35 and a close price of 1513.05. The stock reached a high of 1537.65 and a low of 1516.35 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is currently at 118,783.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1694.35 and the 52-week low is 990.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 136,279 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 10:01 AM IST Indusind Bank January futures opened at 1537.25 as against previous close of 1535.25

Indusind Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1526.8. The bid and offer prices are 1547.6 and 1548.1 respectively, with a bid quantity of 1000 and an offer quantity of 500. The stock has an open interest of 25,463,500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

30 Jan 2024, 09:53 AM IST Indusind Bank Live Updates

30 Jan 2024, 09:40 AM IST Indusind Bank share price update :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1527.3, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹1513.05

The stock price of Indusind Bank is currently 1527.3, with a percent change of 0.94 and a net change of 14.25.

30 Jan 2024, 09:30 AM IST Indusind Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.2%
3 Months-6.46%
6 Months7.69%
YTD-4.51%
1 Year36.76%
30 Jan 2024, 09:24 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1527.3, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹1513.05

The current stock price of Indusind Bank is 1527.3. It has experienced a percent change of 0.94, which indicates a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 14.25, suggesting a positive movement.

30 Jan 2024, 08:22 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1513.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Indusind Bank was 136,279 shares, with a closing price of 1513.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!