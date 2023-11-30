Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank Stocks Plummet as Investors React to Negative News

On the last day of trading, Indusind Bank's open price was ₹1492.95, and it closed at ₹1477.8. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1492.95, while the lowest price was ₹1471.15. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹115,551.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1536.95, and the 52-week low is ₹990.25. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 50,150.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.