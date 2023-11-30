Hello User
Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank Stocks Plummet as Investors React to Negative News

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:13 AM IST
Livemint

Indusind Bank stock price went down today, 30 Nov 2023, by -0.33 %. The stock closed at 1483.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1479.05 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank

On the last day of trading, Indusind Bank's open price was 1492.95, and it closed at 1477.8. The highest price reached during the day was 1492.95, while the lowest price was 1471.15. The market capitalization of the bank is 115,551.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1536.95, and the 52-week low is 990.25. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 50,150.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Nov 2023, 10:13 AM IST Indusind Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Indusind Bank stock is 1467.9 and the high price is 1496.

30 Nov 2023, 09:52 AM IST Indusind Bank Live Updates

30 Nov 2023, 09:42 AM IST Indusind Bank share price update :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1479.05, down -0.33% from yesterday's ₹1483.95

The current stock price of Indusind Bank is 1479.05 with a percent change of -0.33 and a net change of -4.9. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.33% or 4.9.

30 Nov 2023, 09:30 AM IST Indusind Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.23%
3 Months3.65%
6 Months15.31%
YTD21.59%
1 Year25.66%
30 Nov 2023, 09:10 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1495.05, up 0.75% from yesterday's ₹1483.95

As of the current data, the stock price of Indusind Bank is 1495.05. The percent change in the stock price is 0.75, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 11.1, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

30 Nov 2023, 08:08 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1477.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Indusind Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 50,150. The closing price for the day was 1477.8.

