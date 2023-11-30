Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank Stocks Plummet as Investors React to Negative News

On the last day of trading, Indusind Bank's open price was ₹1492.95, and it closed at ₹1477.8. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1492.95, while the lowest price was ₹1471.15. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹115,551.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1536.95, and the 52-week low is ₹990.25. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 50,150.
The current day's low price of Indusind Bank stock is ₹1467.9 and the high price is ₹1496.
The current stock price of Indusind Bank is ₹1479.05 with a percent change of -0.33 and a net change of -4.9. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.33% or ₹4.9.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.23%
|3 Months
|3.65%
|6 Months
|15.31%
|YTD
|21.59%
|1 Year
|25.66%
As of the current data, the stock price of Indusind Bank is ₹1495.05. The percent change in the stock price is 0.75, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 11.1, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.
On the last day of trading for Indusind Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 50,150. The closing price for the day was ₹1477.8.
