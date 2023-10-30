Hello User
Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank sees a boost in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:42 AM IST
Indusind Bank stock price went up today, 30 Oct 2023, by 1.52 %. The stock closed at 1414.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1435.7 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank

On the last day of trading, Indusind Bank opened at 1415.7 and closed at 1414.15. The stock's high for the day was 1444.75, while the low was 1413.5. The market capitalization of the bank is 111561.74 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1475.5, while the 52-week low is 990.25. The BSE volume for the day was 110030 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Oct 2023, 09:42 AM IST Indusind Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.62%
3 Months6.64%
6 Months25.03%
YTD18.13%
1 Year26.15%
30 Oct 2023, 09:00 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1435.7, up 1.52% from yesterday's ₹1414.15

The current price of Indusind Bank stock is 1435.7 with a percent change of 1.52 and a net change of 21.55. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.52% or 21.55.

30 Oct 2023, 08:22 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1414.15 on last trading day

