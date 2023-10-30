Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank sees a boost in trading today

On the last day of trading, Indusind Bank opened at ₹1415.7 and closed at ₹1414.15. The stock's high for the day was ₹1444.75, while the low was ₹1413.5. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹111561.74 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1475.5, while the 52-week low is ₹990.25. The BSE volume for the day was 110030 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
30 Oct 2023, 09:42 AM IST
Indusind Bank share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.62%
|3 Months
|6.64%
|6 Months
|25.03%
|YTD
|18.13%
|1 Year
|26.15%
30 Oct 2023, 09:00 AM IST
Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1435.7, up 1.52% from yesterday's ₹1414.15
The current price of Indusind Bank stock is ₹1435.7 with a percent change of 1.52 and a net change of 21.55. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.52% or ₹21.55.
30 Oct 2023, 08:22 AM IST
Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1414.15 on last trading day