comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Aug 30 2023 15:59:44
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 122.05 2.09%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 567.65 -1.31%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,418.3 -0.08%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,578.95 -0.71%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 605.55 -0.16%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 31 Aug 2023
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 31 Aug 2023

1 min read . Updated: 31 Aug 2023, 08:19 AM IST Livemint

Indusind Bank stock price went down today, 31 Aug 2023, by -0.55 %. The stock closed at 1401.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1393.45 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind BankPremium
Indusind Bank

On the last day, Indusind Bank opened at a price of 1402.1 and closed at 1401.1. The stock had a high of 1410.95 and a low of 1386.75. The market capitalization of the bank is 108,202.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1446.35 and the 52-week low is 990.25. The trading volume on the BSE was 44,704 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Aug 2023, 08:19:54 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1401.1 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Indusind Bank on the BSE was 44,704 shares. The closing price for the day was 1401.1.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App