Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 31 Aug 2023
1 min read.Updated: 31 Aug 2023, 08:19 AM ISTLivemint
Indusind Bank stock price went down today, 31 Aug 2023, by -0.55 %. The stock closed at 1401.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1393.45 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Indusind Bank opened at a price of ₹1402.1 and closed at ₹1401.1. The stock had a high of ₹1410.95 and a low of ₹1386.75. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹108,202.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1446.35 and the 52-week low is ₹990.25. The trading volume on the BSE was 44,704 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
31 Aug 2023, 08:19:54 AM IST
Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1401.1 on last trading day
On the last day, the volume of Indusind Bank on the BSE was 44,704 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹1401.1.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!