Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 31 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indusind Bank stock price went down today, 31 Jan 2024, by -0.65 %. The stock closed at 1527.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1517.4 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank Stock Price Today

Indusind Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Indusind Bank opened at 1527.45 and closed at 1527.3. The highest price reached during the day was 1544.05, while the lowest price was 1509.7. The market capitalization of Indusind Bank is 118,076.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1694.35 and the 52-week low is 990.25. The BSE volume for the day was 42,064 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2024, 09:06 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1517.4, down -0.65% from yesterday's ₹1527.3

The current data for Indusind Bank stock shows that the stock price is 1517.4. There has been a percent change of -0.65, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -9.9, suggesting that the stock has decreased by 9.9.

31 Jan 2024, 08:01 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1527.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Indusind Bank had a BSE volume of 42,064 shares and the closing price was 1,527.30.

