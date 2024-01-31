Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 31 Jan 2024

Indusind Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Indusind Bank opened at ₹1527.45 and closed at ₹1527.3. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1544.05, while the lowest price was ₹1509.7. The market capitalization of Indusind Bank is ₹118,076.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1694.35 and the 52-week low is ₹990.25. The BSE volume for the day was 42,064 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.