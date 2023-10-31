Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank sees positive trading day

On the last day, Indusind Bank's stock opened and closed at a price of ₹1439.5. The stock reached a high of ₹1461.5 and a low of ₹1428.5 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹112,972.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1475.5 and the 52-week low is ₹990.25. The BSE volume for the day was 73,575 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.