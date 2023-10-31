Hello User
Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:35 AM IST
Livemint

Indusind Bank stock price went up today, 31 Oct 2023, by 1 %. The stock closed at 1439.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1453.85 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank

On the last day, Indusind Bank's stock opened and closed at a price of 1439.5. The stock reached a high of 1461.5 and a low of 1428.5 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is 112,972.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1475.5 and the 52-week low is 990.25. The BSE volume for the day was 73,575 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2023, 09:35 AM IST Indusind Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.98%
3 Months6.47%
6 Months26.18%
YTD19.22%
1 Year26.82%
31 Oct 2023, 09:08 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1453.85, up 1% from yesterday's ₹1439.5

The current data for Indusind Bank stock shows that the stock price is 1453.85, with a percent change of 1% and a net change of 14.35. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

31 Oct 2023, 08:02 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1439.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Indusind Bank had a trading volume of 73,575 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 1,439.5.

