Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank sees positive trading day

On the last day, Indusind Bank's stock opened and closed at a price of ₹1439.5. The stock reached a high of ₹1461.5 and a low of ₹1428.5 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹112,972.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1475.5 and the 52-week low is ₹990.25. The BSE volume for the day was 73,575 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.98%
|3 Months
|6.47%
|6 Months
|26.18%
|YTD
|19.22%
|1 Year
|26.82%
The current data for Indusind Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹1453.85, with a percent change of 1% and a net change of 14.35. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
On the last day of trading, Indusind Bank had a trading volume of 73,575 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was ₹1,439.5.
