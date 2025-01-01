Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 01 Jan 2025

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IndusInd Bank's stock opened at ₹957.9 and closed at ₹963.9, reflecting a positive movement. The day's trading saw a high of ₹961.5 and a low of ₹948.8. The bank's market capitalization stands at ₹74,800.64 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1,694.35 and a low of ₹927.05. The BSE reported a trading volume of 72,171 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1496.0, 55.79% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1150.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1873.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|20
|20
|21
|24
|Buy
|10
|10
|10
|12
|Hold
|9
|9
|9
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 49.92% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 72 k.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹961.5 & ₹948.8 yesterday to end at ₹960.25. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.