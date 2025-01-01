Hello User
Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 01 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank stock price went down today, 01 Jan 2025, by -0.38 %. The stock closed at 963.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 960.25 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IndusInd Bank's stock opened at 957.9 and closed at 963.9, reflecting a positive movement. The day's trading saw a high of 961.5 and a low of 948.8. The bank's market capitalization stands at 74,800.64 crore, with a 52-week high of 1,694.35 and a low of 927.05. The BSE reported a trading volume of 72,171 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Jan 2025, 08:30 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1496.0, 55.79% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1150.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1873.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy20202124
    Buy10101012
    Hold9994
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
01 Jan 2025, 08:16 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4727 k

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 49.92% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 72 k.

01 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank closed at ₹963.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 961.5 & 948.8 yesterday to end at 960.25. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

