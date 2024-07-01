Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 01 Jul 2024

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Indusind Bank opened at ₹1494.4, reached a high of ₹1494.4, and a low of ₹1460.55 before closing at ₹1503. The market capitalization stood at ₹113989.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1694.35, while the low was ₹1297.4. A total of 198,719 shares were traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indusind Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1485.88
|Support 1
|1452.03
|Resistance 2
|1507.07
|Support 2
|1439.37
|Resistance 3
|1519.73
|Support 3
|1418.18
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1861.5, 27.17% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1420.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2036.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|23
|24
|23
|23
|Buy
|13
|12
|12
|13
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 25.31% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 198 k.
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1494.4 & ₹1460.55 yesterday to end at ₹1503. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend