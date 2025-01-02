Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 02 Jan 2025

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IndusInd Bank opened at ₹959.95 and closed slightly higher at ₹960.25. The stock reached a high of ₹978.90 and a low of ₹953.65 during the session. The market capitalization stood at approximately ₹75,521.27 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a peak of ₹1,694.35 and a low of ₹927.05, with a trading volume of 122,980 shares recorded on BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indusind Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|981.95
|Support 1
|956.7
|Resistance 2
|993.05
|Support 2
|942.55
|Resistance 3
|1007.2
|Support 3
|931.45
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1496.0, 54.35% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1150.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1873.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|20
|20
|21
|24
|Buy
|10
|10
|10
|12
|Hold
|9
|9
|9
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 11.73% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 122 k.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹978.9 & ₹953.65 yesterday to end at ₹969.2. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.