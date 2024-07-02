Explore
Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 02 Jul 2024
Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 02 Jul 2024

2 min read . Updated: 02 Jul 2024, 09:19 AM IST
Livemint

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank stock price went down today, 02 Jul 2024, by -0.45 %. The stock closed at 1463.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1457.15 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank's stock opened at 1465.7 and closed at 1463.8 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 1470.1 and the low was 1452.3. The market capitalization stood at 113,471.91 crore with a 52-week high of 1694.35 and a 52-week low of 1297.4. The BSE volume for the day was 726,222 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jul 2024, 09:19:19 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indusind Bank has dropped by -0.27% and is currently trading at 1453.15. However, over the past year, the price of Indusind Bank shares has increased by 5.98% to 1453.15. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.94% to 24141.95 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.25%
3 Months-12.03%
6 Months-8.88%
YTD-8.88%
1 Year5.98%
02 Jul 2024, 08:46:41 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indusind Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11467.3Support 11449.5
Resistance 21477.6Support 21442.0
Resistance 31485.1Support 31431.7
02 Jul 2024, 08:30:02 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1861.5, 27.75% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1420.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2036.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy23242323
    Buy13121213
    Hold5554
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
02 Jul 2024, 08:16:37 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5297 k

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 26.52% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 726 k.

02 Jul 2024, 08:00:51 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank closed at ₹1463.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1470.1 & 1452.3 yesterday to end at 1463.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

