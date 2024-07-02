Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 02 Jul 2024

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank's stock opened at ₹1465.7 and closed at ₹1463.8 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹1470.1 and the low was ₹1452.3. The market capitalization stood at ₹113,471.91 crore with a 52-week high of ₹1694.35 and a 52-week low of ₹1297.4. The BSE volume for the day was 726,222 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indusind Bank has dropped by -0.27% and is currently trading at ₹1453.15. However, over the past year, the price of Indusind Bank shares has increased by 5.98% to ₹1453.15. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.94% to 24141.95 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.25%
|3 Months
|-12.03%
|6 Months
|-8.88%
|YTD
|-8.88%
|1 Year
|5.98%
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indusind Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1467.3
|Support 1
|1449.5
|Resistance 2
|1477.6
|Support 2
|1442.0
|Resistance 3
|1485.1
|Support 3
|1431.7
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1861.5, 27.75% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1420.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2036.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|23
|24
|23
|23
|Buy
|13
|12
|12
|13
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5297 k
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 26.52% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 726 k.
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank closed at ₹1463.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1470.1 & ₹1452.3 yesterday to end at ₹1463.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend