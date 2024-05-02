Active Stocks
Thu May 02 2024 15:46:32
  1. Kotak Mahindra Bank share price
  2. 1,575.80 -2.95%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 167.35 1.45%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 313.45 3.91%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 369.35 1.72%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,027.95 1.99%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank closed today at 1505.2, down -0.69% from yesterday's 1515.6
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank closed today at ₹1505.2, down -0.69% from yesterday's ₹1515.6

29 min read . Updated: 02 May 2024, 06:03 PM IST
Livemint

Indusind Bank stock price went down today, 02 May 2024, by -0.69 %. The stock closed at 1515.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1505.2 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank Stock Price TodayPremium
Indusind Bank Stock Price Today

Indusind Bank Share Price Today : Indusind Bank's stock opened at 1496.25 and closed at 1487.75 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1536.9, while the low was 1490. The market capitalization stands at 117962.17 cr. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1694.35 and 1065.5, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 272818 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 May 2024, 06:03:04 PM IST

Indusind Bank share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Indusind Bank's stock price decreased by 0.69% to reach 1505.2, while its competitors are experiencing mixed results. Punjab National Bank and Bank of Baroda are declining, whereas Union Bank of India and Canara Bank are showing an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.19% and 0.17% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Punjab National Bank138.0-3.1-2.2142.947.9151952.01
Bank Of Baroda279.3-2.3-0.82285.5172.85144436.15
Indusind Bank1505.2-10.4-0.691694.351065.5117152.72
Union Bank Of India154.650.40.26163.1568.0105699.37
Canara Bank629.057.21.16629.65291.3114117.87
02 May 2024, 05:32:45 PM IST

Indusind Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Indusind Bank stock's price fluctuated between a low of 1500.05 and a high of 1521 on the current day.

02 May 2024, 04:33:37 PM IST

Indusind Bank share price Live : Futures trading lower by -0.25%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.38%

The decrease in futures price and open interest for Indusind Bank indicates a potential weakening of the bearish trend, possibly leading to the stock reaching a bottom or beginning a reversal in the near future.

02 May 2024, 03:52:22 PM IST

Indusind Bank share price update :Indusind Bank closed today at ₹1505.2, down -0.69% from yesterday's ₹1515.6

Indusind Bank share price closed the day at 1505.2 - a 0.69% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1517.45 , 1529.7 , 1538.4. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1496.5 , 1487.8 , 1475.55.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

02 May 2024, 03:35:59 PM IST

Indusind Bank Live Updates

02 May 2024, 03:11:41 PM IST

Indusind Bank share price NSE Live :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1506, down -0.63% from yesterday's ₹1515.6

Indusind Bank share price is at 1506 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1491.43 and 1538.33 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1491.43 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1538.33 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

02 May 2024, 02:59:58 PM IST

Indusind Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Indusind Bank share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

02 May 2024, 02:58:55 PM IST

Indusind Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1487.51
10 Days1504.96
20 Days1525.95
50 Days1506.55
100 Days1533.31
300 Days1481.30
02 May 2024, 02:34:41 PM IST

Indusind Bank share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

Indusind Bank touched a high of 0.0 & a low of 0.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
02 May 2024, 02:10:36 PM IST

Indusind Bank share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1900.0, 26.28% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1380.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2070.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy23232323
    Buy12131313
    Hold5444
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
02 May 2024, 02:05:15 PM IST

Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1503, down -0.83% from yesterday's ₹1515.6

Indusind Bank share price is at 1503 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1491.43 and 1538.33 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1491.43 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1538.33 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

02 May 2024, 01:33:33 PM IST

Indusind Bank share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Indusind Bank touched a high of 0.0 & a low of 0.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
02 May 2024, 01:14:09 PM IST

Indusind Bank share price update : Futures trading lower by -0.83%; Futures open interest decreased by -2.12%

A decrease in futures price and open interest for Indusind Bank indicates a weakening of the current bearish trend. This could potentially lead to the stock reaching a bottom or beginning a reversal in the near future.

02 May 2024, 01:06:26 PM IST

Indusind Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Indusind Bank stock's low price for the day was 1500.05, while the high price reached 1521.

02 May 2024, 12:35:46 PM IST

Indusind Bank share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

Indusind Bank touched a high of 0.0 & a low of 0.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
02 May 2024, 12:24:25 PM IST

Indusind Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1487.51
10 Days1504.96
20 Days1525.95
50 Days1506.55
100 Days1533.31
300 Days1481.30
02 May 2024, 12:21:40 PM IST

Indusind Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Indusind Bank share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

02 May 2024, 12:15:53 PM IST

Indusind Bank share price NSE Live :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1502.9, down -0.84% from yesterday's ₹1515.6

Indusind Bank share price is at 1502.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1491.43 and 1538.33 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1491.43 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1538.33 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

02 May 2024, 11:35:52 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 1516.15 and 1506.85 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider using rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support of 1506.85 and selling near the hourly resistance of 1516.15.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
02 May 2024, 11:21:37 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1503.15, down -0.82% from yesterday's ₹1515.6

Indusind Bank share price is at 1503.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1491.43 and 1538.33 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1491.43 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1538.33 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

02 May 2024, 11:15:11 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Indusind Bank's share price dropped by 0.52% to reach 1507.7, while its peer group is showing a mixed performance. Punjab National Bank and Union Bank Of India are experiencing declines, whereas Bank Of Baroda and Canara Bank are witnessing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.33% and 0.26% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Punjab National Bank138.2-2.9-2.06142.947.9152172.24
Bank Of Baroda281.650.050.02285.5172.85145651.42
Indusind Bank1507.7-7.9-0.521694.351065.5117347.3
Union Bank Of India154.15-0.1-0.06163.1568.0105357.63
Canara Bank628.06.150.99629.65291.3113927.38
02 May 2024, 11:08:26 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1900.0, 25.82% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1380.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2070.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy23232323
    Buy12131313
    Hold5444
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
02 May 2024, 10:52:56 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is -38.11% lower than yesterday

The trading volume of Indusind Bank until 10 AM is down by 38.11% compared to yesterday, with the price currently at 1510.05, showing a decrease of 0.37%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a strong upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume could suggest further price declines.

02 May 2024, 10:37:24 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Indusind Bank touched a high of 1516.25 & a low of 1506.95 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11516.15Support 11506.85
Resistance 21520.85Support 21502.25
Resistance 31525.45Support 31497.55
02 May 2024, 10:14:24 AM IST

Indusind Bank Live Updates

02 May 2024, 09:50:13 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Indusind Bank's stock price dropped by 0.25% to reach 1511.8, while its counterparts are showing mixed results. While Punjab National Bank is experiencing a decline, Bank Of Baroda, Union Bank Of India, and Canara Bank are witnessing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.14% and 0.21% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Punjab National Bank139.05-2.05-1.45142.947.9153108.17
Bank Of Baroda282.350.750.27285.5172.85146013.41
Indusind Bank1511.8-3.8-0.251694.351065.5117666.41
Union Bank Of India154.40.150.1163.1568.0105528.5
Canara Bank626.44.550.73629.65291.3113637.12
02 May 2024, 09:46:34 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price NSE Live : Futures trading lower by -0.08%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.43%

A decrease in futures price and open interest in Indusind Bank indicates a potential shift in the current bearish trend. The stock may stabilize or begin to reverse in the near future.

02 May 2024, 09:32:16 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1512, down -0.24% from yesterday's ₹1515.6

Indusind Bank share price is at 1512 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1491.43 and 1538.33 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1491.43 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1538.33 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

02 May 2024, 09:19:21 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Indusind Bank has increased by 0.28% and is currently trading at 1519.85. Over the past year, Indusind Bank shares have surged by 31.48% to reach 1519.85. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.56% to 22604.85 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.79%
3 Months-4.75%
6 Months5.16%
YTD-5.21%
1 Year31.48%
02 May 2024, 08:50:59 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Indusind Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11538.33Support 11491.43
Resistance 21561.07Support 21467.27
Resistance 31585.23Support 31444.53
02 May 2024, 08:30:36 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1900.0, 25.36% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1380.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2070.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy23232323
    Buy12131313
    Hold5444
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
02 May 2024, 08:19:51 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price Today : Indusind Bank volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3421 k

The trading volume yesterday was 91.88% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 272 k.

02 May 2024, 08:00:21 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1487.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests null near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1536.9 & 1490 yesterday to end at 1487.75. null

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue