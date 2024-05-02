Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank closed today at 1505.2, down -0.69% from yesterday's 1515.6

Indusind Bank Share Price Today : Indusind Bank's stock opened at ₹1496.25 and closed at ₹1487.75 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1536.9, while the low was ₹1490. The market capitalization stands at 117962.17 cr. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1694.35 and ₹1065.5, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 272818 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Today, Indusind Bank's stock price decreased by 0.69% to reach ₹1505.2, while its competitors are experiencing mixed results. Punjab National Bank and Bank of Baroda are declining, whereas Union Bank of India and Canara Bank are showing an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.19% and 0.17% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Punjab National Bank
|138.0
|-3.1
|-2.2
|142.9
|47.9
|151952.01
|Bank Of Baroda
|279.3
|-2.3
|-0.82
|285.5
|172.85
|144436.15
|Indusind Bank
|1505.2
|-10.4
|-0.69
|1694.35
|1065.5
|117152.72
|Union Bank Of India
|154.65
|0.4
|0.26
|163.15
|68.0
|105699.37
|Canara Bank
|629.05
|7.2
|1.16
|629.65
|291.3
|114117.87
Indusind Bank stock's price fluctuated between a low of ₹1500.05 and a high of ₹1521 on the current day.
The decrease in futures price and open interest for Indusind Bank indicates a potential weakening of the bearish trend, possibly leading to the stock reaching a bottom or beginning a reversal in the near future.
Indusind Bank share price closed the day at ₹1505.2 - a 0.69% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1517.45 , 1529.7 , 1538.4. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1496.5 , 1487.8 , 1475.55.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Indusind Bank share price is at ₹1506 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1491.43 and ₹1538.33 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1491.43 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1538.33 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Indusind Bank share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1487.51
|10 Days
|1504.96
|20 Days
|1525.95
|50 Days
|1506.55
|100 Days
|1533.31
|300 Days
|1481.30
Indusind Bank touched a high of 0.0 & a low of 0.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|0.0
|Support 1
|0.0
|Resistance 2
|0.0
|Support 2
|0.0
|Resistance 3
|0.0
|Support 3
|0.0
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1900.0, 26.28% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1380.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2070.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|23
|23
|23
|23
|Buy
|12
|13
|13
|13
|Hold
|5
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Indusind Bank share price is at ₹1503 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1491.43 and ₹1538.33 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1491.43 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1538.33 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Indusind Bank touched a high of 0.0 & a low of 0.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|0.0
|Support 1
|0.0
|Resistance 2
|0.0
|Support 2
|0.0
|Resistance 3
|0.0
|Support 3
|0.0
A decrease in futures price and open interest for Indusind Bank indicates a weakening of the current bearish trend. This could potentially lead to the stock reaching a bottom or beginning a reversal in the near future.
Indusind Bank stock's low price for the day was ₹1500.05, while the high price reached ₹1521.
Indusind Bank touched a high of 0.0 & a low of 0.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|0.0
|Support 1
|0.0
|Resistance 2
|0.0
|Support 2
|0.0
|Resistance 3
|0.0
|Support 3
|0.0
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1487.51
|10 Days
|1504.96
|20 Days
|1525.95
|50 Days
|1506.55
|100 Days
|1533.31
|300 Days
|1481.30
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Indusind Bank share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
Indusind Bank share price is at ₹1502.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1491.43 and ₹1538.33 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1491.43 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1538.33 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The stock price has been moving between 1516.15 and 1506.85 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider using rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support of 1506.85 and selling near the hourly resistance of 1516.15.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|0.0
|Support 1
|0.0
|Resistance 2
|0.0
|Support 2
|0.0
|Resistance 3
|0.0
|Support 3
|0.0
Indusind Bank share price is at ₹1503.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1491.43 and ₹1538.33 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1491.43 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1538.33 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Today, Indusind Bank's share price dropped by 0.52% to reach ₹1507.7, while its peer group is showing a mixed performance. Punjab National Bank and Union Bank Of India are experiencing declines, whereas Bank Of Baroda and Canara Bank are witnessing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.33% and 0.26% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Punjab National Bank
|138.2
|-2.9
|-2.06
|142.9
|47.9
|152172.24
|Bank Of Baroda
|281.65
|0.05
|0.02
|285.5
|172.85
|145651.42
|Indusind Bank
|1507.7
|-7.9
|-0.52
|1694.35
|1065.5
|117347.3
|Union Bank Of India
|154.15
|-0.1
|-0.06
|163.15
|68.0
|105357.63
|Canara Bank
|628.0
|6.15
|0.99
|629.65
|291.3
|113927.38
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1900.0, 25.82% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1380.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2070.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|23
|23
|23
|23
|Buy
|12
|13
|13
|13
|Hold
|5
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The trading volume of Indusind Bank until 10 AM is down by 38.11% compared to yesterday, with the price currently at ₹1510.05, showing a decrease of 0.37%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a strong upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume could suggest further price declines.
Indusind Bank touched a high of 1516.25 & a low of 1506.95 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1516.15
|Support 1
|1506.85
|Resistance 2
|1520.85
|Support 2
|1502.25
|Resistance 3
|1525.45
|Support 3
|1497.55
Today, Indusind Bank's stock price dropped by 0.25% to reach ₹1511.8, while its counterparts are showing mixed results. While Punjab National Bank is experiencing a decline, Bank Of Baroda, Union Bank Of India, and Canara Bank are witnessing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.14% and 0.21% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Punjab National Bank
|139.05
|-2.05
|-1.45
|142.9
|47.9
|153108.17
|Bank Of Baroda
|282.35
|0.75
|0.27
|285.5
|172.85
|146013.41
|Indusind Bank
|1511.8
|-3.8
|-0.25
|1694.35
|1065.5
|117666.41
|Union Bank Of India
|154.4
|0.15
|0.1
|163.15
|68.0
|105528.5
|Canara Bank
|626.4
|4.55
|0.73
|629.65
|291.3
|113637.12
A decrease in futures price and open interest in Indusind Bank indicates a potential shift in the current bearish trend. The stock may stabilize or begin to reverse in the near future.
Indusind Bank share price is at ₹1512 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1491.43 and ₹1538.33 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1491.43 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1538.33 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The share price of Indusind Bank has increased by 0.28% and is currently trading at ₹1519.85. Over the past year, Indusind Bank shares have surged by 31.48% to reach ₹1519.85. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.56% to 22604.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.79%
|3 Months
|-4.75%
|6 Months
|5.16%
|YTD
|-5.21%
|1 Year
|31.48%
The key support and resistance levels for Indusind Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1538.33
|Support 1
|1491.43
|Resistance 2
|1561.07
|Support 2
|1467.27
|Resistance 3
|1585.23
|Support 3
|1444.53
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1900.0, 25.36% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1380.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2070.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|23
|23
|23
|23
|Buy
|12
|13
|13
|13
|Hold
|5
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The trading volume yesterday was 91.88% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 272 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹1536.9 & ₹1490 yesterday to end at ₹1487.75. null
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!