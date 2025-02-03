Hello User
Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 03 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank stock price went up today, 03 Feb 2025, by 0.92 %. The stock closed at 1009.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1018.95 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IndusInd Bank opened at 985.15 and closed at 1009.65, marking a notable increase. The stock reached a high of 1023.75 and a low of 985.15 during the day. With a market capitalization of 77,219.60 crore, the bank's shares traded at a volume of 114,820. Over the past year, IndusInd Bank has seen a 52-week high of 1576 and a low of 923.40.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Feb 2025, 11:45 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 14.10% higher than yesterday

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Indusind Bank's trading volume is 14.10% greater than it was yesterday, with the stock priced at 1016.55, reflecting a rise of 0.68%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume often indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in value.

03 Feb 2025, 11:34 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 1024.73 and 1003.23 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 1003.23 and selling near hourly resistance 1024.73 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11021.5Support 11011.35
Resistance 21027.7Support 21007.4
Resistance 31031.65Support 31001.2
03 Feb 2025, 11:20 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank closed at ₹1009.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1023.75 & 985.15 yesterday to end at 1018.95. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

