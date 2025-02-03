Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 03 Feb 2025

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IndusInd Bank opened at ₹985.15 and closed at ₹1009.65, marking a notable increase. The stock reached a high of ₹1023.75 and a low of ₹985.15 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹77,219.60 crore, the bank's shares traded at a volume of 114,820. Over the past year, IndusInd Bank has seen a 52-week high of ₹1576 and a low of ₹923.40.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Indusind Bank's trading volume is 14.10% greater than it was yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹1016.55, reflecting a rise of 0.68%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume often indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in value.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 1024.73 and 1003.23 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 1003.23 and selling near hourly resistance 1024.73 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1021.5
|Support 1
|1011.35
|Resistance 2
|1027.7
|Support 2
|1007.4
|Resistance 3
|1031.65
|Support 3
|1001.2
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1023.75 & ₹985.15 yesterday to end at ₹1018.95. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.