Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2025

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indusind Bank opened at ₹979.8 and closed at ₹969.2, experiencing a daily high of ₹997 and a low of ₹969. The bank's market capitalization stood at approximately ₹77,231.29 crore. Over the last year, the stock has seen a high of ₹1,694.35 and a low of ₹927.05. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 61,957 shares for the day.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 14.15% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 61 k.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹997 & ₹969 yesterday to end at ₹992.85. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.