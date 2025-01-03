Hello User
Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank stock price went up today, 03 Jan 2025, by 2.44 %. The stock closed at 969.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 992.85 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indusind Bank opened at 979.8 and closed at 969.2, experiencing a daily high of 997 and a low of 969. The bank's market capitalization stood at approximately 77,231.29 crore. Over the last year, the stock has seen a high of 1,694.35 and a low of 927.05. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 61,957 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jan 2025, 08:16 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4680 k

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 14.15% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 61 k.

03 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank closed at ₹969.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 997 & 969 yesterday to end at 992.85. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

